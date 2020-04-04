Tablighi members from Bangladesh booked for violation of Foreigners Act

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 04: An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladeshi citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in UP's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said.

They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said.

Police said they have also booked two more persons who had sheltered them after the 12 people were found in a mosque at Bhasani village and were later shifted to the quarantine ward.