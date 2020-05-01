  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 Tablighi Jamaat members sent to temporary jail after quarantine

    By PTI
    |

    Shahjahanpur, May 01: Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members, including nine from Thailand, were sent to a temporary jail in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after they completed their quarantine, police said on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The 12 people, including nine from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu, were held on April 2 from a mosque where they were hiding. Their samples and that of a local were sent for testing, an officer said. One of the persons from Thailand tested positive and was referred to Bareilly.

    He was later brought here after his report was negative, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi told PTI.

    After they completed 28 days in quarantine, they were sent to a temporary jail on Thursday.

    The passports of the foreigners were already seized and the Ministry of External Affairs has been informed, the officer added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X