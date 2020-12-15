12 photo ids, Co-WIN app: How should you register for COVID-19 vaccine? Check here

Covid19: First vaccine administered in US, critical care nurse gets first Pfizer shot

New Delhi, Dec 15: The government of India has issued guidelines for vaccination drive for Covid 19 infection in the country. Earlier, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that India's Covid-19 vaccination drive would begin in January 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

Further, under the 'COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines', up to 100-200 people will be vaccinated in each session per day.

Here are how should you register for the vaccine:

1. At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries, one at a time, will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations.

2. Twelve photo-identity documents, including election ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website or app.

Steps to register for COVID-19 vaccine:

> Download the Co-WIN app on your mobile phones for free or visit the Co-WIN website. (Link not active yet)

> Register yourself with required details to get a date for vaccination.

> Submit the details.

> You will receive the date and time to get your vaccine shot.

3. Each volunteer will be monitored for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine shots for any adverse event from the inoculation.

4. States and UTs will allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district, as far as possible, to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

5. The vaccination team will consist of five members.

6. Each session should be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day.

7. There will be three separate rooms - one for waiting, one for observation, and one for the inoculation - to ensure crowd management and social distancing.

8. If the session site has adequate logistics and space available, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries.

9. Stringent measures to be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight.

10. Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.