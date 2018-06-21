English

12 of family killed in tractor-lorry collision

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Twelve members of a family on their way to a condolence meet were killed and eight others injured when a tractor-trolley hit their jeep in the district this morning, a police official said.

    12 of family killed in tractor-lorry collision

    The sand-laden tractor-trolley hit the overloaded jeep carrying nearly 20 people of a family around 6 am at a cross road near Ganjrampur village, Morena Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

    Twelve of the victims died on the spot, he said.

    Eight others sustained injuries in the accident and were referred to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

    The victims, all from Gwalior district, were going to Ghurgan village for a condolence meeting, he said.

    The driver of the tractor-trolley, carrying sand mined illegally from the National Chambal Sanctuary, fled the spot after the accident, Sanghi said.

    A case was registered against him, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

    Read more about:

    accident killed injured police victims

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue