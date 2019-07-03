12 dead in road accident in Karnataka’s Chintamani

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 03: At least 12 people have died in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a bus in Chintamani. More than 20 injured in the incident were shifted to Chinthamani and Kolar Hospital.

The accident took place at Murugamalla near Chintamani town under the Kencharlahalli Police Station, police said, adding that the goods carrier was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

The passengers were were travelling in a mini passenger vehicle towards Murgamall Dargah.

When their vehicle reached near Byarlahalli cross, a private bus, coming from Murugamall, rammed into the mini-vehicle killing all the twelve persons.

