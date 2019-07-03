  • search
    12 dead in road accident in Karnataka’s Chintamani

    Bengaluru, July 03: At least 12 people have died in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a bus in Chintamani. More than 20 injured in the incident were shifted to Chinthamani and Kolar Hospital.

    12 dead in road accident in Karnataka’s Chintamani
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    The accident took place at Murugamalla near Chintamani town under the Kencharlahalli Police Station, police said, adding that the goods carrier was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

    The passengers were were travelling in a mini passenger vehicle towards Murgamall Dargah.

    When their vehicle reached near Byarlahalli cross, a private bus, coming from Murugamall, rammed into the mini-vehicle killing all the twelve persons.

    In a similar incident on Monday, 35 people were killed and 17 others were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

    In an earlier incident which took place in May, at least two passengers were killed and more than 20 injured as two buses rammed into each other on Mumbai-Pune highway. The incident took place in Khalapur district of Raigad, nearly two hours away from Mumbai.

