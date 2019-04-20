12 coaches of Howrah-Delhi express derail: No casualties reported

Kanpur, Apr 20: Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Express have derailed and 4 overturned near Kanpur today. All passengers have been evacuated and no casualties have been reported.

The coaches derailed at around 1 am on Saturday around 15 kilometres away from Kanpur. The injured have been taken to hospital.

Rescue operations have been carried out and no casualties have been reported. Buses have been arranged to take the passengers to the Kanpur Central. Railway authorities said that they arranged a train for passengers from Kanpur to Delhi.

ANI while quoting Indian Railways spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma said that an accident relief train and medical equipment had been sent to the accident site.

