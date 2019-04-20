  • search
For Kanpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 coaches of Howrah-Delhi express derail: No casualties reported

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kanpur, Apr 20: Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Express have derailed and 4 overturned near Kanpur today. All passengers have been evacuated and no casualties have been reported.

    12 coaches of Howrah-Delhi express derail: No casualties reported
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The coaches derailed at around 1 am on Saturday around 15 kilometres away from Kanpur. The injured have been taken to hospital.

    UP: Six coaches of empty rake derail in Rampur

    Rescue operations have been carried out and no casualties have been reported. Buses have been arranged to take the passengers to the Kanpur Central. Railway authorities said that they arranged a train for passengers from Kanpur to Delhi.

    ANI while quoting Indian Railways spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma said that an accident relief train and medical equipment had been sent to the accident site.

    Kanpur Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    INC 56%
    BJP 44%
    INC won 5 times and BJP won 4 times since 1957 elections
    + More Details

    More KANPUR News

    Read more about:

    kanpur passengers train derailed

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 5:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue