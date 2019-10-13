  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    119 Maharashtra MLAs spent less than 50 per cent of election expenses

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Out of the 285 MLAs analysed in Maharashtra, 119 had declared election expenses of less than 50 per cent.

    Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch (MEW) have analysed election expenditure statements of 285 out 288 sitting MLAs. One seat in Katol constituency is vacant.

    119 Maharashtra MLAs spent less than 50 per cent of election expenses
    Maharashtra Assembly

    This analysis is based on the election expenditure statement submitted by the MLAs after the 2014 Assembly elections and by-elections conducted thereafter.

    Maharashtra-Haryana polls: Parties spend 76 per cent of money on publicity

    The expenditure limit for the MLAs during the Maharashtra Assembly elections was Rs.28 lakhs. These election expense documents include details of expenses on public meeting and processions, campaigning through electronic and print media, expense on campaign workers, expense on vehicles used and expense on campaign materials.

    Out of 285 MLAs analysed, 119 (42%) MLAs had declared election expenses of less than 50% of the expense limit in their constituency.

    Based on the election expense declarations of 285 MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly 2014, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs15.16 lakhs, which is 54% of the expense limit.

    The party wise average election expenses shows that the average spending for 121 MLAs from BJP is Rs. 15.32 lakhs (54.7% of the expense limit). For 63 MLAs from SHS, the average election expenditure is Rs13.57 lakhs (48.5% of the expense limit), the average election expenditure for 41 MLAs from INC is Rs.15.13 lakhs (54.1% of the expense limit), for 40 MLAs from NCP, the average election expenditure is Rs.17.61 lakhs (62.9% of the expense limit) and 7 Independent MLAs have spent Rs17.35 lakhs (62% of the expense limit).

    More ASSOCIATION FOR DEMOCRATIC REFORMS News

    Read more about:

    association for democratic reforms maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue