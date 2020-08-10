YouTube
    114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE

    Indore, Aug 10: An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said.

    Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50 were further flown to Mumbai, the official said.

    "The plane landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here at 8.12 pm," Aryama Sanyal, Director of the airport said.

    India records record 64,399 new COVID cases

    "A total of 114 passengers were on board this aircraft," she said.

    Meanwhile, nodal officer of Indore district for COVID-19 prevention, Amit Malakar, said that none of the 64 passengers, who got down in Indore, were found with symptoms of coronaviurus infection during the airport screening.

    Of them, 12 passengers are from Indore.

    "Those passengers, who already carried a test report of not being infected with COVID-19, will have to stay in home isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Other passengers will have to stay at an isolation centre for the first seven days and under home isolation for as many days later," he said.

    Monday, August 10, 2020, 9:17 [IST]
