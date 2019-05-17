110 women candidates with criminal background, 255 crorepatis contested 2019 LS polls

New Delhi, May 17: Out of the 716 women candidates analysed in 2019, 110 (15%) women candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 665 women candidates analysed during Lok Sabha in 2014, 87(13%) women candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves.

78 (11%) women candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, crimes against women etc in the Lok sabha Elections, 2019. 51(8%) women candidates have declared serious criminal cases in the Lok sabha Elections, 2014.

2 women candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

4 women candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

16 women candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

14 women candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women such as Causing miscarriage without woman's consent (IPC Section-313), Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).

7 women candidates have declared cases of related to hate speech.

14 (26%) out of 54 women candidates from INC, 18 (34%) out of 53 women candidates from BJP, 2 (8%) out of 24 women candidates from BSP, 6(26%) out of 23 candidates fielded by AITC and 22 (10%) out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

10 (19%) out of 54 women candidates from INC, 13 (25%) out of 53 women candidates from BJP, 2 (8%) out of 24 women candidates from BSP, 4(17%) out of 23 candidates fielded by AITC and 21 (10%) out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 716 women candidates analysed, 255(36%) are crorepatis. Out of 665 women candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 219 (33%) women candidates were crorepatis.

44 (82%) out of 54 fielded by INC, 44 (83%) out of 53 women candidates from BJP, 15 (65%) out of 23 women candidates from AITC, 9 (38%) out of 24 women candidates from BSP, and 43 (19%) out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per women candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 5.63 Crore. The average of assets per women candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 was Rs 10.62 Crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 54 INC women candidates is Rs 18.84 Crores, 53 BJP women candidates have average assets of Rs 22.09 Crores, 24 BSP women candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.03 Crores, 23 AITC women candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.67 Crore, 10 CPI(M) women candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.33 Crores, 6 SP women candidates have average assets worth Rs 39.85 Crore, average assets of 3 AAP candidates are Rs 2.

Age and comparative details:

531 (74%) women candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 180 (25%) women candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 1 woman candidate has declared she is more than 80 years old. 3 women candidates have not disclosed their age details and 1 woman candidate declared her age below 25 years.

Number of Re- Contesting Women MPs Analysed: Number of Re- Contesting Women MPs analysed in Lok Sbaha 2019 is 43.

Average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2014: The average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2014 was Rs 23.14 crores.

Average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2019: The average assets of Re-contesting women MPs in 2019 is Rs 29.38 crores.

Average growth in assets of Re-contesting women MPs from 2014 to 2019: The growth in average assets of Re-contesting women MPs is Rs. 6.23 crores i.e. by 27%.