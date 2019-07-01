11 trucks entered Amritsar from Pakistan and one came in with Rs 2,600 crore worth heroin

New Delhi, July 01: On June 26, customs officials on duty at Attari checked on a consignment that came in from Lahore.

During the process, the officials stumbled upon heroin worth Rs 2,600 crore. The officials seized 52 bags which had a mind boggling 532 kilograms of heroin in it.

The consignment was sent from one Global Visions Impacts based in Lahore. It was imported by a Amritsar based man, who detained for questioning. He was however let off after questioning.

Further the authorities also have their eyes on one Jammu and Kashmir resident, Tariq Ahmed Lone, who is now under arrest.

The officials say that a total of 13 trucks crossed the border that day. Of this 11 were from Pakistan and two from Afghanistan. When the 600 bags were unloaded in an open area, the officials noticed something strange about some bags. The bags that bore a different marking contained white coloured power which was mixed with a granular substance.

Following this the narco detection kit was brought in and the substance was found to be heroin. Dipak Kumar, commissioner of Customs, Amritsar informed that this is one of the biggest achievements of the Indian Customs.

Investigations have revealed that the Amritsar based businessman, Gurpinder Singh had obtained an import licence in December last year. The officials are in the process of ascertaining how many times, he had imported rock salt. Further officials say Lone is a resident of Handwara, which is notorious for drug smuggling. The connection between Singh and Lone is being ascertained.

After the bags were offloaded, the Pakistani truck driver returned to Pakistan. The examination of the bags were carried out. The officials however found that Singh was unaware of the consignment. The officials checked thoroughly, but did not find anything objectionable.

Further investigations had found that the consignment of Heroin was meant to be supplied both in Delhi and Punjab. Officials are now trying to get in touch with their counterparts in Pakistan to question the truck driver.