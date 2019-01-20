11 stations to be upgraded to airport-like standard
New Delhi, Jan 20: Railways is working towards railway station upgrade. There are reports that around eleven railway stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will be upgraded to airport-like standard soon. The 11 stations include five in Assam. The upgradation is part of the Indian Railway's Rs 1 lakh crore station redevelopment programme, PTI reported citing a senior official.
As per the directives of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Railways is set to improve illumination levels at the selected railway stations and upgrade them up to airport-like standards, Sharma said.
These 11 railways stations will soon have airport-like facilities. Here's the list:
- Guwahati
- Kamakhya
- Lumding
- New Tinsukia
- Dibrugarh
- Katihar
- Purnea
- Kishanganj
- Barsoi
- Dimapur
- Agartala
The Railways has prepared a blueprint for 204 stations which will upgraded. As per Railway Board's directive, the selected stations should have a concourse hall, circulating area, waiting room, platform, reservation office, enquiry office, foot-over-bridge, parking, escalators, lifts and better lighting.
Railways is planning to give railway station an airport-standard makeover to enhance passengers' experience.
Several railway stations from each railway division have been chosen which will then act as a model of upgrade for other stations in the division.