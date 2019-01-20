11 stations to be upgraded to airport-like standard

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 20: Railways is working towards railway station upgrade. There are reports that around eleven railway stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will be upgraded to airport-like standard soon. The 11 stations include five in Assam. The upgradation is part of the Indian Railway's Rs 1 lakh crore station redevelopment programme, PTI reported citing a senior official.

    Representational Image

    As per the directives of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Railways is set to improve illumination levels at the selected railway stations and upgrade them up to airport-like standards, Sharma said.

    These 11 railways stations will soon have airport-like facilities. Here's the list:

    • Guwahati
    • Kamakhya
    • Lumding
    • New Tinsukia
    • Dibrugarh
    • Katihar
    • Purnea
    • Kishanganj
    • Barsoi
    • Dimapur
    • Agartala

    The Railways has prepared a blueprint for 204 stations which will upgraded. As per Railway Board's directive, the selected stations should have a concourse hall, circulating area, waiting room, platform, reservation office, enquiry office, foot-over-bridge, parking, escalators, lifts and better lighting.

    Railways is planning to give railway station an airport-standard makeover to enhance passengers' experience.

    Several railway stations from each railway division have been chosen which will then act as a model of upgrade for other stations in the division.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
