11 stations to be upgraded to airport-like standard

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Railways is working towards railway station upgrade. There are reports that around eleven railway stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will be upgraded to airport-like standard soon. The 11 stations include five in Assam. The upgradation is part of the Indian Railway's Rs 1 lakh crore station redevelopment programme, PTI reported citing a senior official.

As per the directives of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Railways is set to improve illumination levels at the selected railway stations and upgrade them up to airport-like standards, Sharma said.

These 11 railways stations will soon have airport-like facilities. Here's the list:

Guwahati

Kamakhya

Lumding

New Tinsukia

Dibrugarh

Katihar

Purnea

Kishanganj

Barsoi

Dimapur

Agartala

The Railways has prepared a blueprint for 204 stations which will upgraded. As per Railway Board's directive, the selected stations should have a concourse hall, circulating area, waiting room, platform, reservation office, enquiry office, foot-over-bridge, parking, escalators, lifts and better lighting.

Railways is planning to give railway station an airport-standard makeover to enhance passengers' experience.

Several railway stations from each railway division have been chosen which will then act as a model of upgrade for other stations in the division.