11 security personnel injured in IED explosion triggered by naxals at Jharkhand

New Delhi, May 28: At least 11 security personnel have been injured in a blast at Jharkhand.

Reports state that 8 CoBRA personnel and three Jharkhand police personnel were injured in the explosion caused by an improvised explosive device. After the blasts, naxals fired at the security personnel before escaping.

The incident took place at 4.53 am at the Kuchai area of Saraikella. The target was the troops of the 209 COBRA and Jharkhand police who were on a special operation.

All the injured personnel have been airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment. The entire area has been cordoned off and the evacuation process has been completed.