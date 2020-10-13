Rajya Sabha election on Nov 9 for 11 seats from UP and Uttarakhand

EC may give nod to council polls in Maharashtra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 13: Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar''s term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

Masks, thermal scanning, use of sanitisers will be ensured to check the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 70 lakh people in India so far. The government-mandated rules on social distancing will also be strictly followed, the Election Commission said in a statement.