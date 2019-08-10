  • search
    11 people rescued in rain-hit Avalanche by IAF

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Aug 10: The Indian Air Force on Saturday rescued 11 people including two infants from rain-battered avalanche in Nilgiris district and shifted them to Coimbatore for medical help, a Defence spokesperson said.

    Avalanche, in the higher ranges of the Nilgiris district has been pounded by torrential rains, receiving a maximum rainfall of 92 cm two days back, even as the entire district has been experiencing incessant downpour.

    On Saturday, a Sarang helicopter of the Indian Air Force conducted two missions, even as the crew had to negotiate inclement weather, the spokesperson said. As many as "11 people requiring medical help have been shifted to Coimbatore," he said adding of these two were infants.

    The Sarang crew also did an aerial survey of the damage and airlifted "large amount of food and relief material to the affected site," he added. The sorties were undertaken by the Sarang helicopter of Southern Air Command.

