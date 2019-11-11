  • search
    11 people including 10 school children injured in mishap

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Nov 11: At least 11 people including 10 school children were injured when the bus in which they were traveling hit a traffic signal and then flipped over onto its side near Lockgate flyover in Chitpur area here on Monday, police said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The driver of the pool bus was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital while some of the injured schoolchildren were discharged after preliminary medical assistance, they said.

    The incident happened at about 10 am when the bus carrying students of a school flipped over onto its side after hitting a traffic signal post at the crossing of P K Mukherjee Road and Cossipore Road near Lockgate Fly Over, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

    "It seems that the bus was travelling at a very high speed. The break of the vehicle failed to function properly and it was then when it went to hit a traffic signal post before flipped over onto its side," he said.

    Locals and Disaster Management Group rescued the school children and the driver and helper and rushed them to hospital, he said. The vehicle was taken for forensic tests to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch or not, he added.

