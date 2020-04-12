  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka; Bengaluru tops list

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 12: Karnataka reported 11 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number in the state to 226, the health department said.

    11 RPT 11 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

    Four of them are from Belagavi, three from Bengaluru, two from Kalaburagi and one each from Vijayapura and Mysuru, it said in a bulletin Of this number, three people from Bengaluru and one from Vijayapura have developed Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

    Bengaluru tops the list of coronavirus cases with 76 patients, followed by Mysuru with 48 and Belagavi with 14, it said. Six people have so far died of the virus and 47 people have been discharged.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X