11 month-old baby dies on-board Qatar airways Doha-Hyderabad flight

By
    Hyderabad, Sep 26: An eleven-month-old baby on Wednesday, 26 September reportedly died onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hyderabad.

    IMage for representation only

    The infant was immediately brought to Apollo Medical Centre due to health issues. After examination, the doctor said the baby died due to breathing problems.

    Further details awaited.

    Earlier this week, a Chennai-Doha Qatar Airways flight was cancelled due to technical glitches. Tweets by a passenger informed that they were made to wait for about four hours at the airport and about one hour inside the flight QR529 before it was cancelled.

    In a similar incident, a four-month-old boy died at Hyderabad airport on Aug 1 after he developed breathing problem midair in a Patna-bound flight. The baby was travelling with his parents from Bengaluru in an IndiGo flight when he developed breathing problem.

