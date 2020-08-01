YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Visakhapatnam Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 killed as crane collapses in Visakhapatnam Shipyard

    By
    |

    Visakhapatnam, Aug 01: At least 11 people were crushed to death and one person was injured on Saturday after a crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh.

    AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the incident.

    10 killed as crane collapses in Visakhapatnam Shipyard

    The incident was reported from Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, DCP Suresh Babu confirmed.

    The massive crane suddenly crumbled and crashed to the ground with a massive sound when the workers were carrying out an inspection of the crane used to carry equipment for shipbuilding.

    Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 9

      US to ban Tik Tok?| India's Covid-19 cases spike in July & more news | Oneindia news

      "A new crane was being commissioned.Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration", says Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand.

      "Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 10 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane," a police official said.

      According to the reports, three bodies were retrieved from under the debris of the crane and the remaining were believed to be crushed.

      The rescue operations is going on by police with the help of shipyard staff.

      "The injured workers are being shifted to the local hospitals," the police said.

      More VISAKHAPATNAM News

      Read more about:

      visakhapatnam crane

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue