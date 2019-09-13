  • search
    11 killed as boat capsizes in Bhopal river during Ganesh visarjan

    By Shreya
    Bhopal, Sep 13: At least 11 bodies were recovered on Friday from Bhopal's Khatlapura Ghat after a boat, which had set out for immersion of Ganesh idol, capsized.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    The officials said that they have recovered 11 bodies so far and have launched a rescue operation to search for the missing individuals.

    "Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now. A search operation is underway and we are trying to rescue other people as well. According to the locals, only these many people had drowned here, but we are still searching in case we find some other people," Akhil Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    He added that at least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. "State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also present at the spot," the ASP said.

    Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and said that an investigation will be done.

    "A compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased by the District Collector. Investigation will be done," said state minister PC Sharma.

