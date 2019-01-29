  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    12 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Ujjain district

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Jan 29: Twelve people were killed and two others seriously injured in head-on collission between two cars  in Ujjain district on Monday.

    11 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Ujjain district
    11 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Ujjain district

    According to news agency ANI, the mishap occurred near Ramgarh village.

    According to reports, the family were returning from a wedding in a van, which collided with another vehicle with such great impact that the van fell 50 feet away.

    Also read: Former Defence Minister George Fernandes, who visited Siachen 18 times, passes away in Delhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message said, "The road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones."

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh accident ujjain

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue