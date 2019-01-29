12 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Ujjain district

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bhopal, Jan 29: Twelve people were killed and two others seriously injured in head-on collission between two cars in Ujjain district on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the mishap occurred near Ramgarh village. According to reports, the family were returning from a wedding in a van, which collided with another vehicle with such great impact that the van fell 50 feet away.

The accident took place around 12.30 am in Ramgarh area when the victims, all residents of Ujjain, were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda city, Bherugarh police station in-charge Jai C Ram Barde told PTI. Their vehicle collided head on with a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message said, "The road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones."

