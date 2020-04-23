11 juveniles abscond from Delhi correctional home

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 23: There was a stir in the reform house near the capital's Delhi Gate when 11 teenagers escaped from here. It is being told that the teen had a fight with the security guard of the reform home about some unknown matter. After this, 11 teenagers escaped after beating the guard.

According to the information received from the police, the incident took place on April 22 at 7 pm.

Two guards were injured in the clash, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"11 juveniles in conflict with law absconded from correctional home near Delhi Gate. The juveniles attacked the security guards at the correction home before escaping", says Delhi police.

11 juveniles in conflict with law absconded from correction home near Delhi Gate. They had a fight with the security guards and then they escaped. Two guards are injured as well and getting treatment at the hospital. The incident happened on April 22 at 7pm: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/e4alIRszgd — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

11 juvenile offenders escaped from a child improvement home in Delhi Gate area of central Delhi. These children were serial offenders. It is being told that these people first assaulted the security guards and then fled from there. There were a total of 13 juvenile offenders at the child improvement home, of which 11 escaped.

There were child criminals who had committed crimes many times. Two injured security personnel have been admitted to the Sushruta Trauma Center for treatment. Police is investigating the case.

There have been many incidents of escaping of child criminals from here. Eight years ago, child criminals beat up security personnel at the reform home of Majnu Ka Tila and set fire to the correctional home.