11 get lifer in case relating to lynching over cow in Jharkhand

A court has sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of beating to death a person in Jharkhand for carrying beef. Alimuddin Ansari, 55 was beaten to death by a mob led by members of a gau raksha samithi.

In all there were 12 accused in the case. The court convicted 11 of them on March 16. However in the case of the 12th accused, the court is yet to decide as it has been claimed that he was a minor at the time of the incident.

The prosecution says that he should be treated as an adult although he is in between the age of 16 and 18.

The court while delivering the verdict also directed the district legal services authority to initiate proceedings to ensure that adequate compensation is awarded to the family of the victim.

The convicted persons are: Nitayanand Mahto, Santosh Singh, Deepak Mishra, Chhotu Verma, Sikander Ram, Vicky Saw, Raju Kumar, Vikram Prasad, Kapil Thakur and Uttam Kumar.

