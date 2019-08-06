  • search
    11 feet long & 45 Kg python rescued from Bhubaneswar

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 06: An 11 feet long python was rescued from Patharagadia area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha by the volunteers of PFA (People for Animals).

    Later, the python was later handed over to the wildlife department.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Reportedly, two videos were viral on the social media in which two persons were seen holding a Python nearly11 feet. Remarkably, in the video two volunteers from PFA (People for Animals) is seen holding the python.

    As soon as this video went viral on social media, questions were raised at the preservation of wildlife. Police officials have not commented anything in this matter.

    Amid rain fury, huge python stuck in wall rescued in Thane

    Meanwhile, wildlife department official claimed that they have rescued the Python. It is said that the python was 11 feet long and weighing 45 kilograms. After rescuing the python the officials have send it to the Rohtak Zoo under the supervision of Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Ashok Khasa

    Read more about:

    python bhubaneswar

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
