11 feet long & 45 Kg python rescued from Bhubaneswar

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bhubaneswar, Aug 06: An 11 feet long python was rescued from Patharagadia area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha by the volunteers of PFA (People for Animals).

Later, the python was later handed over to the wildlife department.

Reportedly, two videos were viral on the social media in which two persons were seen holding a Python nearly11 feet. Remarkably, in the video two volunteers from PFA (People for Animals) is seen holding the python.

#WATCH Odisha: An 11 feet long python was rescued from Patharagadia area of Bhubaneswar by the volunteers of PFA (People for Animals). The python was later handed over to the Forest department. pic.twitter.com/DjyCMfWxdD — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

As soon as this video went viral on social media, questions were raised at the preservation of wildlife. Police officials have not commented anything in this matter.

Meanwhile, wildlife department official claimed that they have rescued the Python. It is said that the python was 11 feet long and weighing 45 kilograms. After rescuing the python the officials have send it to the Rohtak Zoo under the supervision of Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Ashok Khasa