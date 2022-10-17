YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    11 crore farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme’s 12th instalment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 12th instalment of financial benefit worth Rs 16,000 crore to over 11 crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme, ahead of Diwali and ongoing rabi sowing.

    With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

    11 crore farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme’s 12th instalment

    Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

    PM Modi inaugurates PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022PM Modi inaugurates PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022

    The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, news agency PTI reported.

    The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

    The Prime Minister released the 12th instalment at a two-day event "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" being held at the Pusa campus in the national capital.

    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the programme.

    More than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 Agri-startups are participating in the event.

    Researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders too are attending the event.

    PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. The state government and UT administration identify the farmer families that are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Comments

    More FARMERS News  

    Read more about:

    farmers narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X