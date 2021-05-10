YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxygen supply

    By
    |

    Tirupati, May 10: At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.
    There was a five-minute lag in reloading the oxygen cylinder that caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths, he said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The oxygen supply was restored within five minutes and everything is now normal.Because of this we could prevent more casualties," Hari Narayanan added.

    About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients.

    The Collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place.

    In all, about 700 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards.

    Coronavirus effect: 1,952 employees dead, 1,000 infected daily, says RailwaysCoronavirus effect: 1,952 employees dead, 1,000 infected daily, says Railways

    Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident.

    He spoke to the district collector and directed that a detailed investigation be conducted into the incident.

    Jagan directed the officials to ensure that such incidents did not recur.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X