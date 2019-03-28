106 sitting MPs have very serious criminal charges against them

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: There are 174 sitting MPS who have pending criminal cases against them.

Out of the 172 sitting MPs 106 have serious criminal cases against them says a report prepared by the Association For Democratic Reforms.

The serious criminal cases include communal disharmony, kidnapping, crimes against women among others.

10 Sitting MPs have declared cases related to murder. Out of these, 4 Sitting MPs from BJP, 1 MP from INC, NCP, LJP, RJD, Swabhimani Paksha each and one MP is an independent.

14 Sitting MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder. Out of these, 8 Sitting MPs from BJP and one MP each from INC, AITC, NCP, RJD, Shiv Sena and Swabhimani Paksha.

14 Sitting MPs declared cases related to causing communal disharmony. Out of these, 10 Sitting MPs from BJP and 1 MP by TRS, PMK, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and AIUDF each.

92 (35%) out of 267 Sitting MPs analysed from BJP, 7 (16%) out of 45 Sitting MPs from INC, 6 (16%) out of 37 Sitting MPs from AIADMK, 15 (83%) out of 18 Sitting MPs from Shiv Sena and 7 (21%) out of 34 Sitting MPs fielded by AITC Sitting MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

58 (22%) out of 267 Sitting MPs analysed from BJP, 2 (4%) out of 45 Sitting MPs from INC, 3 (8%) out of 37 Sitting MPs from AIADMK, 8 (44%) out of 18 Sitting MPs from Shiv Sena and 4 (12%) out of 34 Sitting MPs fielded by AITC Sitting MPs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 521 Sitting MPs analysed, 430 (83%) are crorepatis. 227 (85%) out of 267 Sitting MPs analysed in BJP, 37 (82%) out of 45 Sitting MPs in INC, 29 (78%) out of 37 Sitting MPs in AIADMK and 22 (65%) out of 34 Sitting MPs in AITC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average assets per sitting MP for Lok Sabha 2014 elections are Rs. 14.72 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per MP for 267 BJP Sitting MPs analysed is Rs 11.89 crores, 45 INC Sitting MPs have average assets of Rs.15.47 crores, 37 AIADMK Sitting MPs have average assets worth of Rs.6.47 crores and 34 AITC Sitting MPs have average assets of Rs. 2.56 crores.

42 (8%) Sitting MPs out of 521 analyzed have not declared income tax details. Some Sitting MPs may be exempted from filing Income Tax Returns 24 Sitting MPs with assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore, have not declared Income Tax Details.

Other details:

206 (40%) Sitting MPs have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 281 (54%) Sitting MPs have declared their age to be between 51 to 70 years and 34(6%) Sitting MPs have declared their age to be above 71 years.

Out of 521 sitting MPs analysed, 66 (13%) Sitting MPs are women while 455 (87%) Sitting MPs are men.