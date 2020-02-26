106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has registered 18 FIRs so far in the northeast violence matter. Around 106 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

    "Miscreants are being identified.We have the CCTV footage&strong evidence. No untoward incident took place today," said MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO.

    The Delhi Police also spread out helpline numbers, and made an appeal to the people to not pay any attention to rumours.

    "Situation is under control today," police further said.

    The PCR calls are being closely monitored. Route march is being taken out and drones are being used.

    Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court directed the police officials to file an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey this message to the Police Commissioner.

    The court, while hearing a plea said that the police "must act against hate speeches".

    Menawhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Union Home Ministry to call in the Indian Army to restore law and order in the national capital.

    At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

    Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

