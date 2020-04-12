106 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, total mounts to 1,075

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chennai, Apr 12: Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts.

Out of 106 cases, 2 government doctors, 2 railway hospital doctors, 4 private hospital doctors and 5 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the latest addition, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state increased to 1,075, she said.

Rajesh also said six people have been discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.