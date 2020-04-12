  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    106 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, total mounts to 1,075

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Apr 12: Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said.

    Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Out of 106 cases, 2 government doctors, 2 railway hospital doctors, 4 private hospital doctors and 5 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

    With the latest addition, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state increased to 1,075, she said.

    Rajesh also said six people have been discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X