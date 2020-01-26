  • search
    105 CBSE, universities' toppers witness Republic Day parade from PM's box

    New Delhi, Jan 26: A total of 105 toppers from CBSE and universities across the country watched the 71st Republic Day Parade on Sunday from the Prime Minister's box. They include 50 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, 30 from Class 10 and 25 from Class 12.

    "The HRD Ministry seeks list of toppers from CBSE and various universities and educational institutions from across the country. From the list, we select few students from each CBSE region and universities or institutions who have secured maximum marks and figured at top position," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

      The maximum number of 14 students are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Assam (8). Seven students are each from Kerala, Haryana and Karnataka. "After completion of the parade, the students will be awarded a certificate of appreciation by the HRD Ministry at 4 PM," the official student.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
