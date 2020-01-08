103-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, India's first voter not well

By PTI

Shimla, Jan 08: India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi is not keeping well. He is being treated at his home in Kalpa of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

Negi (103) was the first person in the independent India to cast his vote in an election due to which he was made the brand ambassador of the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar has directed Kinnaur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to provide medical treatment to Negi at his residence.

A team from the Health Department had visited him and provided medical treatment. Parmar also prayed for his speedy recovery.