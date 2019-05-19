  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi who cast first vote in 1951 exercises franchise today

    By
    |

    Kinnaur, May 19: 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi acheived a unique distinction today when he cast vote in in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The centenarian, a retired schoolteacher, is India's "first" voter.

    He not not only participated in the independent India's first election in 1951, but was also the first to cast vote. The centenarian still vividly remembers how he became India's first voter.

    102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi who cast first vote in 1951 exercises franchise today
    Shamsher Singh, a 106-year-old voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu.PTI Photo

    "India's first election was held in February 1952, but the voting for remote, tribal areas in Himachal Pradesh was held five months in advance on 23 October, 1951, owing to fears of inclement weather rendering the exercise impossible here during winter," Negi said, as per reports

    Himachal Pradesh: Over 53 lakh voters to seal fate of 45 candidates today

    Since then, Negi, who was born on 1 July, 1917, has voted in all the elections,

    "I was a school teacher then and had been put on election duty. Due to it, I reached my polling booth at Kalpa primary school in Kinnaur at 7 am to cast my vote. I was the first one to reach there and cast my vote," he said.

    The 102-year-old was given a warm welcome by election staff at the Kalpa booth in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls in the last and seventh phase of the general elections.

    Such was the enthusiasm in Kinnaur today that Negi was welcomed by officials with traditional folk music and there was a procession of sorts that accompanied him to the polling booth.

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 voting

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue