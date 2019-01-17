102 officers posts in executive branch in Indian Navy

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 17: Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 102 officers' posts.

Applications are invited from unmarried eligible male candidates for grant of Permanent Commission in Executive Branch [Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)] and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Executive Branch viz. General Service/Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service) in the Indian Navy for Jan 2020 Course conducted at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India.

Education Qualification: Candidates who have passed Engineering Degree or are in the final year of Engineering course in any of the undermentioned disciplines from an AICTE recognized educational institute with 60% marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively.

Also read: Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: Apply for Navik Post

How to Apply: Candidates are to register and fill application on recruitment website

www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates are to apply from 12 Jan 19 to 01 Feb 19.

Online (e-application): Whilst filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents readily available to enable the following:

(a) Correct filling up of personal particulars. Details are to be filled up as given in the

Matriculation Certificate.

(b) Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory fields and need to be filled.

(c) All relevant documents (preferably in original), marks sheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular and integrated courses respectively, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate),

CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech and a recent passport size colour photograph

should be scanned in original JPG/FITT format, for attaching the same while filling up the application.

(d) If any scanned document is not legible/readable for any reason the application will be rejected. Candidates are to take print out of application and carry it while appearing for SSB interview.

Click here for notification: