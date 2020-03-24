  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    100s booked across India for violating lockdown norms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Scores of people have been booked for violating lockdown norms and ignoring warnings. A lockdown has been imposed in 30 states to break the coronavirus chain.

    In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the police circulated images of the violators on the social media. The images carried a message that these people were against the society and would not stay at home. The police confiscated vehicles of people found violating norms.

    100s booked across India for violating lockdown norms

    The police have also put up barricades and even checked people whether they were out with a genuine reason. In many states, people were allowed to visit markets to buy essential goods.

    In Punjab public address systems were used to ensure that people got the message that they needed to be indoors. In Maharashtra 31 cases were filed against violators. At Kalyan a group of youngsters were made to do sit ins for coming on bikes and violating norms.

    Coronavirus: Difference between curfew and lockdown, explained

    The Mumbai police is also getting feedback on the social media with many tweeting images of violators.

    In UP at least 200 cases were lodged against 1,000 people for violating norms. A lockdown had been announced in UP on Sunday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus warnings curfew

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 7:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X