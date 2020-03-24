100s booked across India for violating lockdown norms

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: Scores of people have been booked for violating lockdown norms and ignoring warnings. A lockdown has been imposed in 30 states to break the coronavirus chain.

In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the police circulated images of the violators on the social media. The images carried a message that these people were against the society and would not stay at home. The police confiscated vehicles of people found violating norms.

The police have also put up barricades and even checked people whether they were out with a genuine reason. In many states, people were allowed to visit markets to buy essential goods.

In Punjab public address systems were used to ensure that people got the message that they needed to be indoors. In Maharashtra 31 cases were filed against violators. At Kalyan a group of youngsters were made to do sit ins for coming on bikes and violating norms.

The Mumbai police is also getting feedback on the social media with many tweeting images of violators.

In UP at least 200 cases were lodged against 1,000 people for violating norms. A lockdown had been announced in UP on Sunday.