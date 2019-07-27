10,000 additional forces to be moved to J&K: Is Article 35A set to go?

  • search
    New Delhi, July 27: The Union Home Ministry has granted approval for the mobilisation of an additional 100 companies of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

    In order to strengthen the Counter Insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in J&K, deployment of additional 100 companies of CAPFs are ordered, the Home Ministry said in an order.

    In the wake of the Amarnath Yatra, there are already an additional 40,000 security personnel stationed in the state.

    Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kashmir's Shopian

    It may be recalled that National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval had visited the Amarnath shrine and returned to Delhi earlier this week. There is speculation rife that the move could be focused around the removal of Article 35A in the state. The last time such a huge deployment was made was before the Balakot air strike.

    Sources tell OneIndia that there is a move to make fresh measures in the state. He however did not spell out clearly, what the move was. Each company comprises around 100 security personnel.

