    1,000 surrogate babies stranded in Russia due to COVID-19

    By
    |

    Moscow, July 30: The COVID-19 pandemic and closure of international borders have left up to 1,000 babies born to surrogate mothers in Russia for foreign families stranded in the country.

    The babies, some born as far back as February, are being cared for mainly by hired caregivers in rented apartments in Moscow, St Petersburg, and other Russian cities.

    1,000 surrogate babies stranded in Russia due to COVID-19
    Representational Image

    "This is an urgent problem," the official said to The Guardian.

    Coronavirus: Centre says recovery rate increased from 7.85% in April to 64.44% now

    According to the report, some of the surrogate mothers are being asked to provide additional care to some of the stranded babies.

    The surrogate mothers usually give the babies to their biological parents within days of birth.

      US Covid deaths: 1 succumbed every minute on Wednesday & more news| Oneindia News

      "These are children that are growing up every day. They need their parents," the official said.

      Notably, paid surrogacy is only allowed in a few countries around the world, including Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and some states in the US.

      Russia is one of the worst hit countries by coronavirus infection with 8,28,990 COVID-19 cases following 13,673 deaths.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
