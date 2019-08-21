100 not out: Meet Rohith, who helps the young chase their dreams for the sheer joy of it

Bengaluru, Aug 21: For Rohith Saraswathi, his 'Chase Your Dreams project' is all about giving joy.

Rohith, a student of the RV College of Engineering has not climbed the Mount Everest just once, but twice.

The Chase Your Dreams (CYD) project was initiated with the intention to ignite the minds of young people of the country. It is also aimed at setting big goals and chasing them, without giving them up, not just by words, but through actions as well.

Rohith says that India does not lack dreamers. However it sure does lack people who are willing to die for their dreams. Hence the idea is to create a set of students or young people who dream big, beyond boundaries that are set by society and work towards it, without giving up.

Rohith says that the mission is being carried out by visiting schools and colleges in person and hosting a talk for about an hour. He has visited 99 different schools and colleges across the country and addressed 27,500 students.

He says that during his talk, he inspires students to set big goals and chase them, without giving it up. It is for the sheer joy that I am doing this and the institutions or the students are not charged even a single penny for this. It is a completely self sponsored project, he also said.

Rohith has travelled 10,000 kilometres on his motorcycle in 21 days to create awareness about this programme. You name the state, I have visited it so that I can help young people chase their dreams, he also says.

Monday, August 26 would be an important milestone for CYD. It would be the 100th institution that Rohit would be visiting. The event is at the NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.