100 naxals attack BJP MLC’s house in Bihar, accuse him of not returning Rs 5 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: A Bihar lawmaker's ancestral village in Aurangabad came under attack by over a 100 naxals, following which one person was killed. The naxals killed the lawmaker's uncle and also torched dozens of vehicles.

The naxals accused the BJP MLC of not returning Rs 5 crore taken during demonetisation for exchange and also for not paying Rs 2 crore levy. The lawmaker Rajan Singh was however not present at the time of the attack.

Also Read | Squeezed out of Chhattisgarh, the naxal menace takes shape in Kerala

The incident took place at the Sudi Bigha village at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. The naxals started torching vehicles and also knocked on several houses at the village. The lawmaker's uncle who responded to the knock on the door was shot dead.

Following the attack, the naxals left behind notes that read, "Rajan Singh ko notebandi ke samay Maowadi dwara badalne hetu diya gaya Rs 5 crore tatha levy ka bakaya Rs 2 crore party ko wapas karo (Return the Rs 5 crore given to Rajan Singh by the Maoists during note ban for exchange, as well as the levy of Rs 2 crore).

Also Read | 2018: How forces took the battle to the naxalites, but the fight is far from over

The naxalites also planted a bomb at a community, which went off. However the bomb planted at the legislator's home did not go off and was later removed by the bomb squad team. Singh, however rejected the allegations made against him and said that naxals can make irresponsible statements.