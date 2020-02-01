  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    100 more airports to be developed by 2025 to support UDAN scheme, says Sitharaman

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Saturday said that 100 more airports will be developed by 2025 to support the UDAN scheme.

    100 more airports to be developed by 2025 to support UDAN scheme, says Sitharaman

    Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said, Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.

    Budget 2020: Govt to bring new education policy, says Sitharaman

    She also said 1,150 trains will run under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, also four stations will be re-developed with the help of the private sector. Besides, the Minister promised more Tejas type trains to connect tourist destinations. She said a proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.

    More BUDGET 2020 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2020 airports udan nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X