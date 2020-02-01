100 more airports to be developed by 2025 to support UDAN scheme, says Sitharaman

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Saturday said that 100 more airports will be developed by 2025 to support the UDAN scheme.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said, Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.

She also said 1,150 trains will run under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, also four stations will be re-developed with the help of the private sector. Besides, the Minister promised more Tejas type trains to connect tourist destinations. She said a proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.