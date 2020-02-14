100 metres in just 9.55 seconds? Meet Srinivasa Gowda who is already running faster than Usain Bolt

New Delhi, Feb 14: In an interesting series of events, a man in Karnataka, Srinivasa Gowda has reportedly run faster than Olympic and world champion sprinter Usain Bolt. Yes you read it right!

Srinivasa Gowda, a 28-year-old Kambala jockey from Moodabidri near Mangaluru became the talk of the town after he set a new record as the fastest runner in the Kamabala race. Kambala is a traditional buffalo race in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts' farming community.

Gowda covered the first 100 meters 143-meter-long race in a smashing record time of just 9.55 seconds, enough to compare him to the legendary athlete Usain Bolt. In total, Gowda covered a distance of 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds to emerge as the fastest runner in the history of the sport.

Gowda has bagged a total of 29 prizes in the 12 races he participated in this year. The previous record was set in Aladangadi near Belthangady.

A school dropout and construction labourer in the off-season, Gowda has always been passionate towards buffalo races and started actively participating in his passion about five to six years ago.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt made the world record of 9.58 seconds and 200-meters, at 19.19 seconds at the 2009 World Athletics Championships final in Berlin, Germany.

However, Oneindia cannot yet verify the validity of Srinivasa Gowda's claim but technically Srinivasa did not actually run 100 m in 9.55 seconds.