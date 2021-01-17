100 ex-civil servants write to PM over transparency in PM-CARES fund

PM Modi to flag off 8 connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with various parts of nation

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 17: A group of as many as 100 former civil servants wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, raising questions regarding the transparency in PM-CARES fund.

"It's essential that the position and stature of the Prime Minister is kept intact by ensuring total transparency in all dealings [he] is associated with," the group wrote in the letter.

The letter has been signed by 100 former civil servants including former IAS officers Anita Agnihotri, S P Ambrose, Sharad Behar, Sajjad Hassan, Harsh Mander, P Joy Oommen, Aruna Roy, former diplomats Madhu Bhaduri, K P Fabian, Deb Mukharji, Sujatha Singh, and former IPS officers A S Dulat, P G J Nampoothiri, and Julio Ribeiro among others.

"We have been keenly following the ongoing debate about the Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or 'PM-CARES'.

Both the purpose for which it has been created as well as the way it has been administered have left a number of questions unanswered," they said in the letter.

The Opposition has also been relentlessly attacking the PM CARES fund questioning its transparency and demanding that it should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the Centre last year after the PMO had turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund.

PM-CARES was set up by Centre on March 28, 2020. PM Modi is the Chairman of the trust while the Defence Minister, Home Minister, and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit, and Credit Cards, and Internet banking.