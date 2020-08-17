‘100 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking change of leadership, transperency’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: At least 100 Congress leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi asking for a change in leadership, suspended Congress leader, Sanjay Jha has said.

Sharing this information in a tweet, he said, 'it is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders, including MPs, distressed at the state of affairs within the party have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Congress president, asking for change in political leadership.'

Jha further said that the Congress leaders had also sought transparent elections to the Congress Working Committee. Replying to a user on Twitter, who sought to know why he had put this out in public, when everyone in the party knew about this, Jha said that because it should be our responsibility.

It may be recalled that Jha had been suspended in June this year. Following that he said, my loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family. I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist (a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party.

The party while announcing his suspension on Twitter had said that Shri Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline.