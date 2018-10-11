10 years on Kerala SIMI operative arrested in connection with Bengaluru blasts

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Ten years on, the police have finally arrested a key suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts. Abdul Saleem who is accused of planting the bomb at Madiwala was arrested from Kerala by a team of the CCB.

The police has been on his trail since the year 2008. The National Investigation Agency too was on the look out for Saleem, who is said to be part of the Students Islamic Movement of India.

Also Read | Bangalore blast: 2 more arrested in Coimbatore

On July 25 2008, a series of blasts took place in Bengaluru. The police said that the blasts were caused by low intensity crude bombs triggered by timers. Several persons were injured in the blasts, while one lady lost her life.

It was reported that gelatin sticks were used in the bombs. Police indicated that all bombs had timer devices attached to them and that mobile phones were used to trigger the bombs.

1st blast: 1.20 pm, Madiwala bus depot

2nd blast: 1.25 pm, Mysore road

3rd blast: 1.40 pm, Adugodi

4th blast: 2.10 pm, Koramangala

5th blast: 2.25 pm, Vittal Mallya road

6th blast: 2.35 pm, Langford Town

7th blast: Richmond Town[8]

Also Read | Bangalore blast accused arrested at Delhi airport

There was another bomb found on 26 July 2008 in Bangalore near Forum Mall, Koramangala which was defused successfully by the Bomb Detection Squad.