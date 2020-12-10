YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 year rule: TMC to release report card today

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 10: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will today release a "report card" on its 10-year-rule in West Bengal, with an eye on the state elections that will be held next year.

    A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 Assembly polls, the "report card" will aim at informing the people of the state about the various developmental projects undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.

    10 year rule: TMC to release report card today

    The party's top brass will be present at the release of the "TMC Report Card - Ten Years of Development".

    Farmers' Protest: TMC begins sit-in demonstration in support of farmers

    "Senior party leaders and ministers will be present at the event to elaborate on the ten years of development in Bengal. Various policies taken up by the state government and its success rate will be discussed during the release of the report card," the leader said.

    "The report card will state the facts and figures about what we did in the last ten years and about various steps taken by the government to improve governance," another TMC leader said.

      PM Modi lays foundation of new Parliament building & more news| Oneindia News

      The TMC was voted to power in 2011, uprooting 34 years of Left Front rule in the state.

      More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

      Read more about:

      trinamool congress west bengal

      Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 10, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X