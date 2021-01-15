10 women, driver dead after minibus collides with truck in Karnataka's Dharwad

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Dharwad, Jan 15: Atleast eleven people were killed in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district when a minibus carrying members of a women's club, en route to Goa, collided with a tipper truck on Friday morning.

Ten women passengers and the driver of the truck died in the accident. Six injured have been shifted to Hubballi's KIMS hospital.

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief saying saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured.

Police said that some other people, who were injured in the mishap, have been taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. Condition of five of the injured persons is critical, police said.

The deceased persons were from Davangere and were on their way to Goa for a family function. According to local reports citing residents, a long-pending demand seeking widening of the road has been reportedly delayed because of the issues between the contractor and the government.